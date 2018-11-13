Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 11,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $527,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Steve Valenzuela sold 15,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 459,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,172. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,961 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,517,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,089,000 after acquiring an additional 315,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 189,032 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 15.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 120,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 148,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AlarmCom to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

