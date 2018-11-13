Insider Selling: Appian Corp (APPN) VP Sells 3,489 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) VP Edward L. Hughes sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $90,993.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Appian stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 13,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,957. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.81. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $13,801,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $10,308,000. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $8,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 206,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/insider-selling-appian-corp-appn-vp-sells-3489-shares-of-stock.html.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.