Insider Selling: Avalon Holdings Corp (AWX) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Director Stephen L. Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 61,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,791. Avalon Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Get Avalon alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned 0.83% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/insider-selling-avalon-holdings-corp-awx-director-sells-15000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.