Insider Selling: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 2,194,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,163. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,647,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,715,000 after purchasing an additional 911,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,454,000 after purchasing an additional 171,620 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,076,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,494,000 after purchasing an additional 563,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,899,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,903 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,915,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

