Insider Selling: Equity Residential (EQR) CEO Sells 44,562 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CEO David J. Neithercut sold 44,562 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,020,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.35.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

