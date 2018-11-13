Insider Selling: TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Director Sells 182,800 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $892,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Bernick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

On Friday, October 19th, Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $1,016,368.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Brian Bernick sold 91,400 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $542,002.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $1,204,652.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,151,640.00.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 3,125,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,888. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.40.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 757.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 20.3% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth $101,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/insider-selling-therapeuticsmd-inc-txmd-director-sells-182800-shares-of-stock.html.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.