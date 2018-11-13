Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Separately, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INSP opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.42) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

