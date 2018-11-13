Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intercept’s third-quarter results were encouraging, with the company beating on both top and bottom-lines. Sales had earlier taken a hit due to the safety issues regarding Ocaliva. Nevertheless, management’s efforts to increase awareness about the updated level and promote Ocaliva, thereafter, is reaping results. Solid growth in new patient enrollment should lead to stronger sales in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the company is looking to expand the drug’s label in the promising NASH space. However, we are also concerned about the lack of other late-stage candidates in the company’s pipeline. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICPT. ValuEngine cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Laidlaw cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.06. 177,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,083. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -1.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.24 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Shapiro sold 759 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $83,983.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,128 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,336,000 after purchasing an additional 661,542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 168,955 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,562,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

