InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Receives $97.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.61. 6,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,126. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. InterDigital had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In related news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 79.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

