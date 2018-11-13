International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.25% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $37,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,968,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,080,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,064,463.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $194,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 357,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,370,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

