International Game Technology (IGT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

NYSE:IGT opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,389 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 334,822 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 174,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,143 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 685,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

