International Game Technology (IGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.94

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 3596088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in International Game Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 535,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 279,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

