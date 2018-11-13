Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,501. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,562,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,243,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,003 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,696,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,839,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,127,000 after acquiring an additional 301,245 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.