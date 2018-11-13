Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 548,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after buying an additional 133,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

