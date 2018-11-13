Intuit Inc. (INTU) Holdings Raised by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,394,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,866,000 after acquiring an additional 866,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,503 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,956,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,974,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuit by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,074,000 after acquiring an additional 525,743 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total value of $2,034,018.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,901.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $6,644,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/intuit-inc-intu-holdings-raised-by-ffcm-llc.html.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.