Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 9200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.46” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/invesco-dwa-energy-momentum-etf-pxi-hits-new-12-month-low-at-34-46.html.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.