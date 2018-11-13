Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 13th (ARL, BAYN, COK, DRI, EVK, FME, FRA, FRE, GBF, HHFA)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2018

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 13th:

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €109.00 ($126.74) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €29.50 ($34.30) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €98.00 ($113.95) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €79.00 ($91.86) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital to $43.00. Loop Capital currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

