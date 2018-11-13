Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 13th (ARL, BAYN, COK, DRI, EVK, FME, FRA, FRE, GBF, HHFA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 13th:

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €109.00 ($126.74) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €29.50 ($34.30) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €98.00 ($113.95) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €79.00 ($91.86) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital to $43.00. Loop Capital currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

