Investors Buy Facebook (FB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $659.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $557.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.88 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook traded down ($3.41) for the day and closed at $141.55

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

The stock has a market cap of $421.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,715,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,929,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $113,677.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $13,663,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,257,945 shares of company stock worth $391,944,428. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marble Arch Investments LP grew its stake in Facebook by 40.8% during the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,209,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,194,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after purchasing an additional 638,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,979,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

