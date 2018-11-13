Investors bought shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $496.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $393.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.87 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Russell 2000 ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded down ($0.48) for the day and closed at $150.55

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/investors-buy-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-on-weakness.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.