Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Frontline (FRO)

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,511% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:FRO opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Frontline has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth $129,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $143,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Frontline by 297.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Frontline by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

