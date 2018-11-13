Investors Buy Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) on weakness during trading on Monday. $146.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.89 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded down ($0.51) for the day and closed at $37.94

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,761 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,063,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,997 shares in the last quarter. Yale University boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% in the third quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,393,000 after buying an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,614,000 after buying an additional 6,636,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after buying an additional 3,614,636 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

