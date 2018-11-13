Investors Sell Consolidated Edison (ED) on Strength (ED)

Traders sold shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on strength during trading on Monday. $19.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.90 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Consolidated Edison had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Consolidated Edison traded up $0.37 for the day and closed at $79.37

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 198,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,609.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/investors-sell-consolidated-edison-ed-on-strength-ed.html.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.