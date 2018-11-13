Investors Sell Shares of Prologis (PLD) on Strength (PLD)

Investors sold shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $20.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.00 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Prologis had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Prologis traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $67.76

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$62.97” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,259.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock worth $2,556,878 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Prologis by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Prologis by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

