InVitae Corp (NVTA) Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in InVitae were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 44.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in InVitae during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in InVitae by 67.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in InVitae by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 97.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on InVitae to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $970.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.84. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 109.60%. InVitae’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

