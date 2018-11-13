IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00007807 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, HitBTC, CoinFalcon and Exrates. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $11.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00144910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00241681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $694.50 or 0.10922780 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Exrates, Huobi, HitBTC, FCoin, Coinone, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

