IQE plc (IQE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.17 ($2.22).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get IQE alerts:

LON:IQE traded down GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 63.95 ($0.84). 14,757,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.