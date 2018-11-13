Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) CFO Sells $16,037.98 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CFO Gina Consylman sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $16,037.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,023.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gina Consylman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 17th, Gina Consylman sold 188 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $3,423.48.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.20.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on IRWD. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17,621.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.