iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ) Stake Lowered by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 1.11% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 179.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $113.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

