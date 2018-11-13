iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Stake Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

USMV stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

