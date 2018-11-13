iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 64,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.71 and a one year high of $110.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/ishares-intermediate-credit-bond-etf-ciu-shares-bought-by-gilbert-cook-inc.html.

About iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.