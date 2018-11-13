iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,107,177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,068,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,187,000 after purchasing an additional 181,506 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,216 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,358,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,101 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

