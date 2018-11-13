iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.03 and a 52 week high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

