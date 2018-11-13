iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) Stake Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Index accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,778 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index during the second quarter worth about $1,392,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 1,591.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,164 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 22.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,306,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,527,000 after purchasing an additional 601,290 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 6.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,509,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Index stock opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 Index

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

