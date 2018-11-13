iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14,510.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,479,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,270,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 8.78% of iShares Silver Trust worth $418,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $161,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 688,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,375 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,491.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 764.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 64,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/ishares-silver-trust-slv-shares-bought-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.