iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Holdings Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $839,000.

IVE opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.81 and a 1-year high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

