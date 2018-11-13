ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Holdings Lifted by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,212,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,524,000 after purchasing an additional 966,190 shares during the period. Edelman Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 1,943,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81,766 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,871,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,885,000 after purchasing an additional 565,358 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 627.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,849,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,277 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 898,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,851,000 after purchasing an additional 284,335 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 12-month low of $1,994.28 and a 12-month high of $2,480.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2194 dividend. This is an increase from ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Holdings Lifted by Ruggie Capital Group” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/ishares-tr-3-7-yr-treas-bd-etf-iei-holdings-lifted-by-ruggie-capital-group.html.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.