Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,418,000 after acquiring an additional 355,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,857.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 304,310 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,565,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/ishares-u-s-energy-etf-iye-shares-sold-by-prio-wealth-limited-partnership.html.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.