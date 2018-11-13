Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,670 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,218,915,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,453,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after buying an additional 282,533 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,677,000 after buying an additional 206,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000.

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 52-week low of $448.20 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

