Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Itau Unibanco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,203,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,755,000 after buying an additional 2,036,391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,951,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,596,000 after buying an additional 8,892,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,972,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,805 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,952,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,484,000 after buying an additional 82,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 9,870,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,373,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

