Jabil Inc (JBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE JBL opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $410,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 511,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,080,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,070. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

