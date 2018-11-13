Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $157.49 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.64.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

