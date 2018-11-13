Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlassian by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 40.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,870,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Atlassian by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.43, a P/E/G ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 2.73. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

