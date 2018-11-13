Jaxon Mining (JAX) Trading Down 15%

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX)’s share price dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 341,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 144,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

About Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

