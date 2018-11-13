Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

ZUMZ stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $537.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,304 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zumiez by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,187 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,554 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zumiez by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 258,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $183,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $92,118.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at $512,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,344 shares of company stock worth $3,788,085. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

