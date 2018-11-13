Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $976.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.07.

JELD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 44,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.70.

In related news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $130,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,792,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,191,000 after buying an additional 1,112,746 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the third quarter worth approximately $16,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 33.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,918,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after buying an additional 475,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 146.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

