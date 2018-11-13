Jiyo [OLD] (JIYO) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Jiyo [OLD] (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. Jiyo [OLD] has a market capitalization of $11,530.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Jiyo [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jiyo [OLD] has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jiyo [OLD] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00145171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00241721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.29 or 0.10889355 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Jiyo [OLD]

Jiyo [OLD]’s total supply is 8,281,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,012 coins. Jiyo [OLD]’s official website is www.jiyo.io. Jiyo [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo.

Jiyo [OLD] Coin Trading

Jiyo [OLD] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jiyo [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jiyo [OLD] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jiyo [OLD] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

