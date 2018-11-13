John D. Sheehan Acquires 396 Shares of Terex Co. (TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider John D. Sheehan bought 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $12,743.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,993.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John D. Sheehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terex alerts:

On Friday, October 5th, John D. Sheehan bought 322 shares of Terex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $12,751.20.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. 61,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,173. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Terex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Terex by 836.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 362,037 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Terex by 66.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 52,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “John D. Sheehan Acquires 396 Shares of Terex Co. (TEX) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/john-d-sheehan-acquires-396-shares-of-terex-co-tex-stock.html.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.