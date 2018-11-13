Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jones Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of JONE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.09. Jones Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Energy will post -26.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Jones Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

