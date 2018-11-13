JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Innogy (IGY) a €36.76 Price Target

Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €36.76 ($42.74) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGY. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.25 ($42.16).

Innogy stock opened at €39.45 ($45.87) on Tuesday. Innogy has a fifty-two week low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a fifty-two week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

