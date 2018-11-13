JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 9,086,291 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.44% of KeyCorp worth $719,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 157,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Standpoint Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.39.

In other news, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $129,971.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,164 shares in the company, valued at $497,794.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

